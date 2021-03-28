New Delhi: Mumbai, in its highest-ever spike in a day in the number of COVID-19 cases, on Sunday reported 6,923 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,98,674, reported ANI quoting health authorities. The city recorded eight deaths taking the overall toll to 11,649, they said. The highest-ever spike comes on a day when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked officials to prepare a plan for a lockdown on the recommendation of the state COVID-19 task force amid a massive surge in the cases. Maharashtra too reported its highest daily count so far with 40,414 COVID-19 cases and 108 fatalities, said state health department. Also Read - Lockdown Again in Maharashtra? CM Thackeray Asks Officials to Prepare a Plan as Corona Cases Surge

Meanwhile, Delhi reported over 1,800 coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest in around three-and-half months, while the positivity rate rose to 2.35 per cent, the Health Department said. Nine more people succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 11,006, it said. The 1,881 new infections pushed the tally to 6,57,715, while over 6.39 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. This is the highest number of cases since December 13 when 1,984 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data. Also Read - Subramaniam Badrinath Tests Coronavirus Positive After Participating in Road Safety World Series With Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he will not participate in any public gathering on the occasion of Holi this year due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

Kejriwal made this announcement on his official Twitter account. The Chief Minister also wished people of the national capital on the occasion of ‘Shab-e-Barat’.

Other states too continued to witness a surge in cases on Sunday. Below are the figures for a few of them with biggest surge today:

Karnataka

Karnataka logged over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, and 12 related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.87 lakh and toll to 12,504, the Health department said on Sunday. Cumulatively 9,87,012 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,504 deaths and 9,51,452 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Punjab

Punjab reports 2,963 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,155 discharges, and 69 deaths.

Total cases: 2,31,734 Total cured cases: 2,01,127 Active cases: 23,917 Death toll: 6,690

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh reports 1,446 new COVID-19 cases, 367 discharges, and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active cases: 7,692 Total discharges: 5,97,320 Death toll: 8,786

