Mumbai: Amid the concerns of rising COVID-19 case, and the looming threat of Omicron variant dominating the new wave of pandemic, India’s financial capital Mumbai on Tuesday witnessed a massive surge of about 70 per cent new COVID-19 case, when compared with the previous day. A total of 1,333 new infections were recorded in Mumbai, while a day age, count of fresh cases was 809.Also Read - Delhi Records 496 COVID Cases Today, Nearly 50% Rise in A Day; Highest Jump Since June 4

With addition of new cases, Mumbai’s COVID tally climbed to 7,73,031. The metropolis also reported one death due to the viral infection, taking state’s fatality count to 16,374. meanwhile, a total of 338 people have also recovered from the disease in the city on Tuesday, and overall recovery in Mumbai stands at 97 per cent. Also Read - Omicron Supersedes Delta In US, Estimated To Be 58.6% Of All COVID Variants

According to the latest data released by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), currently, there are 5,803 active coronavirus cases in the city. Also Read - Maharashtra: 49 Medical Students, 2 Staffers Test Covid Positive in Sangli District

In view of the rising cases, Mumbai’s municipal body urged citizens to be extra cautious and follow COVID norms.

“The recent rise of new cases begets extra caution from our end. We cannot let the city that never sleeps, slow down again. Mask and precautions up, Mumbai, follow guidelines,” tweeted BMC

We cannot let the city that never sleeps, slow down again. Mask and precautions up, Mumbai, follow guidelines.#NaToCorona #BMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/Mwo4Vrrucu — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 2,172 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, , taking the state tally to 66,61,486, according to a bulletin from the health department. A total of 1,098 people were discharged after recovery from the disease, however, 22 people succumbed to the viral infection. The active case tally in the state currently stands at 11,492.

On the bright side, no new Omicron case has been reported in the state on Tuesday. Till date, a total of 167 Omicron cases have been reported in Maharashtra.