Mumbai rocket ban: MDMA bans aerial firecrackers till Nov 25 after 137 fires on Diwali

Following several fire incidents triggered by firecrackers, the BMC has banned rockets and aerial crackers across Mumbai until November 25.

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Mumbai: Following a series of major fire incidents across Mumbai over the past two days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday imposed an immediate ban on rockets and aerial firecrackers until November 25. The decision follows reports from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) confirming that several blazes were triggered by rogue firecrackers during festive celebrations. Civic authorities warned that strict legal action will be taken against violators to prevent further property damage and ensure public safety across the city.

Mumbai has witnessed a surge in fire incidents this Diwali, recording an alarming 137 firecracker-induced blazes on Sunday, in which two women suffered injuries, officials said on Monday.

According to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the single-day tally surpassed the firecracker-related blazes recorded during the entire Diwali period in previous years — 80 in 2024 and 113 in 2025.

Story Highlights

Citywide Ban: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned the use of rockets and all aerial firecrackers across Mumbai until November 25.

Trigger Event: The restrictions follow multiple major fire outbreaks across various city locations over the past 48 hours.

Fire Brigade Warning: According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), several recent blazes were directly caused by carelessly burst aerial crackers landing in residential and commercial spaces.

Enforcement & Safety: Civic authorities and local police will enforce the prohibition to avoid further fire hazards during the remaining festive period.

Civic records show that the city reported 262 fire incidents during the six-day festival in 2024, including 80 caused by firecrackers that left three injured, and in 2025, it recorded 289 fire incidents, of which 113 were attributed to firecrackers, with no reported injuries.

However, fire crews across the city were stretched to the limit on Sunday as 137 separate firecracker-induced blazes erupted in the city and suburbs within a 24-hour window.

The sharp rise in incidents prompted the Mumbai Fire Brigade to issue urgent safety guidelines, asking citizens to burst crackers only in open areas away from residential buildings, shops, vehicles, petrol pumps, transformers, and overhead wires, a report by PTI news agency said.

Fire officials also advised parents to strictly supervise children, avoid wearing loose or synthetic clothing, and refrain from attempting to relight burnt or unexploded firecrackers. Residents were also urged to clear rooftops, balconies, and windows of combustible materials such as paper and cloth.

In case of a fire or emergency, citizens can contact the Mumbai Fire Brigade on 101, the BMC helpline 1916, or dedicated emergency numbers: 9076333101, 9076333102, 9076333103, 9076333104, and 9076333105, the release added.

(With inputs from agencies)