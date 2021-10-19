Mumbai: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable at a railway station near Mumbai saved a pregnant woman from falling into the gap between the train and the platform on Monday, CCTV footage showed. The incident took place when the woman, in an attempt to deboard a moving train at the Kalyan Railway Station, fell and almost slipped into the gap.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Wasim Jaffer Takes Hilarious Dig at Michael Vaughan After Virat Kohli-Led India Beat England in Warm-up Game

The incident occurred on platform number 4 of Kalyan station on Monday morning and was captured on the CCTV camera. Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: 4 Aides of Minister's Son Present at The Incident Spot Arrested, Interrogation on

21-year-old Vandana, travelling with her husband Chandresh and their child, were supposed to board a train to Gorakhpur from Kalyan. However, they boarded a different train. By the time they realised this, the train had already begun moving. As Vandana, who is eight months pregnant, attempts to get off the train, she stumbles, unable to balance herself. Right then, Railway Protection Force Constable SR Khandekar jumps in to save her. Also Read - 'Fruitful Meeting': EAM Jaishankar After Talks with Counterparts of US, Israel and UAE

Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway in Mumbai, tweeted the CCTV footage and appealed to passengers to not board or deboard a running train.

“Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff SR Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today. Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train,” Sutar tweeted.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff Shri S R Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today. Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/68imlutPaY — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) October 18, 2021

While authorities appreciated Khandekar’s efforts, other passengers nearby pacified the woman, who was terrified after the incident.