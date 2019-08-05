Mumbai: As heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and adjoining areas for the second consecutive day, throwing life out of gear, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that educational institutions in the city will remain closed on Monday.

The state government has ordered all schools and colleges to remain shut in Mumbai, suburban Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad on Monday, August 5.

Further, education minister Vinod Tawde announced that reporting to ARC and Institutes for CAP Round II for First-Year PG Technical Courses in ME/M.Tech. has been extended till August 6 and August 7 respectively in view of the heavy rains.

As per the BMC warning, Mubaikaras have been asked not to go near the beaches or seafront for the next two days in wake of high tides and heavy rains.

Earlier on Sunday, six persons reportedly lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Mumbai and its adjoining areas.

In the state capital, Mala Nigam, 52, and her son Sanket, 26, were killed due to electrocution in Santacruz east and Mehboob M. Shaikh, 20, was washed away in the Mahim Creek off Dharavi, said the BMC Disaster Control.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, predicted late Sunday that the rainfall intensity is likely to continue for the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 2 days.