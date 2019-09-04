Mumbai: In the wake of the heavy rains in Mumbai which is likely to continue for the rest of the day, schools will remain shut on Wednesday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains will lash the city the entire day.

“In wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day, schools shall remain closed today. Principals of schools where students are already in, are requested to take precautions & ensure that they are sent back home carefully & safely,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation PRO said.

Further, all principals of schools, where students are already in, have been directed to send the children back home carefully and safely.

Meanwhile, suburban local train was reported to be running 10 to 15 minutes late while the Harbour line, 15 minutes late.

Due to downpour in the city, waterlogging was witnessed at several streets in Sion and other parts of Mumbai.

The IMD has predicted intermittent rains with heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city and suburbs.

Meanwhile, the BMC has requested the Mumbaikars to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in waterlogged areas.

At present, there has been no diversion in the road transport but in the wee hours of Wednesday, buses were diverted due to waterlogging at Gandhi Market (Kings Circle) and Sion Road No 24.