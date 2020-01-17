New Delhi: A 68-year-old convict of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, who went missing on parole from Rajasthan’s Ajmer Central Prison, was on Friday arrested in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Jalees Ansari, infamously known as ‘Dr Bomb’, was caught by the Special Task Force (STF) department of UP Police while he was coming out of a mosque after namaaz in Kanpur.

“Jalees Ansari has been arrested when he was coming out from a mosque. He has been brought to Lucknow. It is a big achievement of the UP Police,” said Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh.

A medico by profession, Ansari had been attempting to leave the country through the Nepal route and was arrested after an anonymous tip-off to a senior STF officer.

He was serving a life sentence in the Ajmer jail, where he was kept on parole for 21 days and was expected to mark his attendance everyday between 10:30 AM and 12 PM. However, when Ansari did not appear at the police station on Thursday, his son filed a missing complaint with the Agripada Police.

According to the complaint, Jalees Ansari woke up for namaaz at 5 AM and then went ‘missing’, his phone switched off and no trace anywhere.

As a result, the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra ATS had launched a massive manhunt to trace him. The Uttar Pradesh Police received a tip-off about his presence in Kanpur.

Underworld’s ‘Dr Bomb’ was allegedly associated with terror outfits like SIMI and Indian Mujahideen where he guided terror groups on how to make bombs. He was influenced by terror mastermind Abdul Karim Tunda and had developed expertise in timer explosives and TNT bombs, besides creating terror modules for IM, HuJI, SIMI, indoctrinating more to their cause.

He was also questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011 in connection with the 2008 bomb blast in Mumbai, the DGP said.

Ansari has been involved in more than 50 bomb blast cases across the country – including serial blasts in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad – and was finally convicted for his hand in Jaipur serial blasts, Ajmer blast and Malegaon blast.