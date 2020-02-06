New Delhi: The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a man who has been captured on camera casually stalking, groping and molesting women on multiple occasions on a railway bridge in Matunga area.

In a CCTV footage that was released earlier today, Raijur Habibur Khan, a repeat offender hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was seen kissing and touching women inappropriately on a deserted bridge and then running away from the scene.

However, the police nabbed the perverted culprit in connection with a theft case as there was no official complaint registered against the man for molestation. As a result, the police are appealing to women to come upfront and file complaints against the accused.

The incident first came to light after a woman went to the Malad police station on January 26 with a complaint of molestation. However, the case was not officially registered with the police.

After scanning several CCTV footages and gaining substantial evidence, the police decided to lay a trap, dressed in civil attire, to catch him redhanded.