New Delhi: A sero-surveillance conducted in Mumbai on Tuesday revealed that out of nearly 7,000 people, 57 per cent infections come from the slums. Meanwhile, only 16 per cent of residents in residential societies in the city have contracted the deadly virus. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Update: These Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates Reach Phase 3 Clinical Trials

The serosurvey team started taking samples across the city on June 3, and 6,936 samples out of an estimated 8,870 were collected from slum and non-slum population of three civic wards – R-North, M-West and F-North – in the first half of July. These account for a high proportion of asymptomatic cases. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame Parth Samthaan Trolled For Violating Quarantine Rules, Actor Clarifies

“These results will be valuable to learn more about herd immunity,” stated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a press release. The civic body also plans to conduct another survey that will provide information about infection spread and throw light on herd immunity as well. Also Read - Coronavirus: With 717 New Cases, Mumbai Sees Lowest Spike in 3 Months

It must be noted that 65 per cent of the city’s population of 1.2 crores lives in slums areas.

The BMC claimed that higher prevalence in slums could be possibly due to population density and shared common facilities like toilets and water points. However, social distancing and related precautions such as wearing masks have been effective in slowing the infection spread.

It will continue as a new normal in all sections of the society independent of prevalence, the BMC said.

The serosurvey also indicated that the infection fatality rate (IFR) is likely to be very low, in the range of 0.05-0.10 per cent, the civic body said.

Notably, the study was carried out in collaboration with the Centre’s NITI Aayog, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and organisations like Kasturba Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), ATE Chandra Foundation and IDFC Institute.

As on Tuesday, Mumbai recorded the lowest single-day spike with 717 COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,10,846 and 6,184 deaths.