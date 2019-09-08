New Delhi: In a first, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray announced his decision to launch air-conditioned electric buses in Mumbai on Monday, i.e., September 9.

In total, six AC electric and four non-AC electric buses are scheduled to be launched. Notably, each bus was procured at a cost of Rs 1.12 crore and the Centre had provided 60 per cent of the funds under the FAME India scheme.

On the same day, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will launch its much-awaited mobile app that will help commuters track buses across the city. The app shows a list of bus routes to guide the commuter in deciding the bus to travel in, locating the nearby bus stops and reaching the destination. A report by Times of India quoted the official as saying, “If you are at any location in south or central Mumbai or in eastern or western suburbs, you can just key in the area name.” The app also shows the buses that will travel faster to the desired destination, added the official.