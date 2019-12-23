New Delhi: A 30-year-old man from Wadala in Mumbai was allegedly thrashed by Shiv Sena supporters for posting a derogatory comment against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Facebook, stated a report.

The man, identified as Hiramani Tiwari, had uploaded a post on December 19 in his Facebook account under the name ‘Rahul Tiwari’. The post berated Thackeray for likening the December 15 police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act to the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. “The way police opened fire on students by forcefully entering (JMI) compound, it appeared like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre,” Thackeray, as quoted by news agency PTI, had said on December 17.

After receiving threats from people, Tiwari had deleted the controversial Facebook post. However, on Sunday, a group led by Sena functionaries Samadhan Jukdeo and one Prakash Hasbe beat him up and shaved his head outside his Shanti Nagar residence in Mumbai, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Thereafter, the Wadala TT police had issued a notice to both the sides under Section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in order to prevent the commission of a cognisable offence.

Tiwari claimed he was earlier with right-wing outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, and asserted that the group which beat him up should have taken legal recourse against his Facebook post than take law into their hands in this manner. “I want police to take action against these Sena men. I was just airing my views,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

A police official said Tiwari and the Sainiks accused of beating him up had reached a compromise, but added that a case would be taken if they receive a complaint. Tiwari’s statement was being recorded, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)