Mumbai shocker: 3-year-old girl sexually assaulted inside school bus by driver; She was alone after other students got off

When her grandmother asked what had happened, the child allegedly told her that the “driver uncle” had troubled her while she was inside the bus.

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Mumbai shocker: 3-year-old girl sexually assaulted inside school bus by driver; She was alone after other students got off (Image: PTI/Representational image)

A 30-year-old school bus driver has been arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl inside the bus after she was left alone with him. The accused was driving a private bus hired by the school to transport students in the Kamothe area. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, including provisions related to sexual assault of a child below 12 years of age.

According to police, the girl regularly travelled to and from school on the private bus along with other students. On Wednesday afternoon, the driver picked up kindergarten and primary school children from different locations in Kamothe and began dropping them home.

Police said the other children got off at their respective stops, leaving the three-year-old as the last child on the bus.

The driver allegedly took advantage of the situation and sexually assaulted the child, police said.

Grandmother alerted Police

The alleged incident came to light after the girl returned home and complained of abdominal pain.

When her grandmother asked what had happened, the child allegedly told her that the “driver uncle” had troubled her while she was inside the bus.

The grandmother first informed the school authorities before approaching the police.

Police said the child underwent a medical examination, which confirmed sexual assault. Following this, a case was registered against the driver.

School staff to be questioned

Investigators will also record statements from members of the school management as part of the probe.

The accused was produced before a court in Panvel on Thursday and was sent to police custody until Saturday.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)