New Delhi: In a gruesome incident, a 35-year-old woman in Mumbai has allegedly stabbed her daughter for failing to pay attention during an online class. If reports are to be believed, the woman attacked her 12-year-old daughter with a pencil after she failed to answer the teacher’s questions during an online class. Also Read - Maharashtra Allows BEST Buses to Run in Full Capacity

A Mumbai Mirror report said that the incident took place on Wednesday when the Class 6 student was attending a virtual class. The girl could not answer her teacher, following which her mother was left irked. She stabbed a pencil into the child’s back, and bit her multiple times, stated police. The girl’s younger sister, who witnessed the whole incident, called at child helpline number — 1098. Also Read - Nagpur Man Cuts 4 Birthday Cakes With Sword, Arrested After Pictures Go Viral on Social Media

Upon receiving the call, two representatives from the NGO reached the girl’s house and tried to reason with her mother, but the woman remained firm, following which a case was filed against her. Also Read - Mumbai City Centre Mall Fire: 2 Injured, 3500 Rescued; Firefighting Operation Underway | Latest Updates

The police are yet to arrest the woman.