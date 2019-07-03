Mumbai: After wreaking havoc on the city on Tuesday, intermittent rains are likely to be back on Wednesday, along with isolated downpour, in Mumbai and suburbs, says the meteorological department.

Speaking to a leading daily, the IMD Deputy Director-General (Western Region), K S Hosalikar, said that a cloud patch was stationary right over Mumbai. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has also issued a flood alert for parts of Maharashtra. In its advisory for Mumbai, it said, “There is a likelihood of urban flooding (Water Logging and Drainage Congestion) and associated inundation in view of the high tides associated with severe monsoon conditions.”

Rivers with their source in the Western Ghats and flowing into the Arabian Sea may witness flash floods during the next five days, said the CWC. As far as Tuesday’s rains were concerned, Hosalikar told the daily that heavy to very heavy rain warning had been issued. That was not all, he said, some areas also witnessed extremely heavy rains.

He added, “The cloud patch moved to the south of Gujarat but as the low pressure from the Bay of Bengal moves over Central India it is expected to first give good rains in Marathwada and Vidarbha. This is going to again enhance the rainfall activity over the west coast.”

Meanwhile, the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri has breached, causing a flood-like situation in seven villages, said reports. Two people were reported dead while at least 24 were reported missing. Around 12 houses near the dam have also been washed away.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed to the spot. Civil administration, police and volunteers are also present on the site.