Home

News

Mumbai Slips to 37th Rank in National Cleanliness Survey; BMC Vows Improvement in Future

Mumbai Slips to 37th Rank in National Cleanliness Survey; BMC Vows Improvement in Future

Mumbai, India's financial capital, recently experienced a decline in its national cleanliness survey ranking, slipping to the 37th position. This prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to reevaluate its strategies and pledge better performance in upcoming surveys.

BMC

Maharashtra: In a recent national cleanliness survey, India’s financial capital, Mumbai, has witnessed a decline in its ranking, slipping to the 37th position. The survey, which evaluates various parameters related to cleanliness and sanitation, has prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to re-evaluate its strategies and promise a better performance in the upcoming surveys.

Trending Now

What Led To The Downfall OF Mumbai’s Ranking

The survey, conducted annually to gauge the cleanliness levels across cities in India, revealed a drop in Mumbai’s ranking compared to the previous years. Factors such as waste management, sanitation infrastructure, and overall cleanliness were taken into account during the assessment. While Mumbai has long been known for its vibrant culture and economic prowess, the recent dip in cleanliness rankings has raised concerns among citizens and civic authorities alike.

You may like to read

BMC, the governing body responsible for the administration of Mumbai, has acknowledged the need for urgent measures to address the cleanliness challenges faced by the city. In a press release issued today, BMC assured the citizens that they are taking the survey results seriously and are committed to implementing effective strategies to enhance cleanliness.

Top Rankers Of The Survey

Sasvad in Maharashtra clinched the coveted title of the cleanest city among 3,970 cities with populations under one lakh, as per the recent survey results. Chhattisgarh’s Patan secured the second position, followed by the picturesque hill station of Lonavala in Pune district at third place. On the other end of the spectrum, Pungro city in Nagaland found itself at the bottom of the cleanliness rankings in this category.

During a ceremony graced by President Murmu and attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, awards were presented to the deserving winners. The Swachh Survekshan 2023 witnessed the participation of 4,477 urban local bodies, with a significant 12 core citizen responses shaping the evaluation process.

Strategies Of BMC To Maintain A Clean Environment

“We have undertaken extensive efforts (to improve cleanliness) and hence next year we will have much better performance,” Dr Sudhakar Shinde, additional municipal commissioner, said.

The action plan proposed by BMC includes increasing the number of waste segregation and disposal units across the city, deploying additional sanitation workers, and launching awareness campaigns to educate residents on the significance of maintaining a clean environment. BMC has also urged citizens to actively participate in the cleanliness drive by adopting responsible waste disposal practices and reporting any cleanliness-related issues promptly.

The decline in Mumbai’s cleanliness ranking serves as a wake-up call for the city’s authorities and residents alike. As the BMC gears up for an intensive cleanliness drive, all eyes are on the city to see whether the promised improvements will translate into a higher ranking in the next national cleanliness survey.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.