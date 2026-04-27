Home

News

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derails while approaching Pune station

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derails while approaching Pune station

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derailed while entering Maharashtra's Pune railway station on Monday. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat derailed in Pune. File image

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derailed while entering Maharashtra’s Pune railway station on Monday. According to news agency PTI, no casualties have been reported in the accident stated officials.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 pm when the train (No. 22225), running from Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Solapur in south-west Maharashtra, was passing over a crossing near a platform, they said.

“One of the wheels of a coach of the Vande Bharat train derailed at a diamond crossing. The crossing is being replaced on priority. No passenger was injured in the incident,” the officials said.

Railway authorities said the crossing is slated for an upgrade as part of an ongoing yard remodelling work at Pune station. Notably, a diamond crossing is a Railway junction where two tracks intersect each other at the same level, forming a diamond-shaped layout.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Spain High-Speed Train Crash: 21 killed, several injured after 2 trains derail on madrid–andalusia route – How did the derailment happen?

Passengers from the affected coach were seen getting down from the train carrying their luggage and walking to the nearest platform.

Mumbai local train derails at Dombivli

An empty local train derailed on the down line at Platform No. 1A of Dombivli railway station at around 8:10 am on April 20. This caused temporary disruption to suburban services during the morning peak hours. According to officials from Central Railway, the empty rake was heading towards Kalyan when one of its compartments slipped off the tracks. As the train was not carrying passengers, no injuries were reported.

The incident affected two down line local trains, which were subsequently diverted to maintain operations. Commuters from the affected trains were seen alighting on the tracks and walking towards the station.

Goods train derails near Manubolu

A goods train derailed near the Manubolu-Kommarapudi railway station in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on March 31. According to Nellore CI Sudhakar, a single tanker from a train travelling from Vijayawada to Tirupati to load milk lost control and overturned.

As a result, train services connecting Vijayawada to both Chennai and Tirupati have been disrupted. Upon receiving news of the accident, railway officials rushed to the site and initiated restoration work immediately.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derails in Assam’s Hojai district, 8 elephants killed, officials say…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.