Mumbai: Students in Mumbai who are in the 18 to 44 years age group and are heading to foreign universities will get vaccinated on priority. They will need to produce certain documents confirming their admission to universities abroad before becoming eligible for a free vaccination that will be conducted on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (May 31, June 1 and 2) at Mumbai’s Rajawadi, Cooper and Kasturba centres. Also Read - Mumbai Unlock Process Likely to Start From June 1, Shops May Open in Staggered Manner: Report

“Students in the 18 to 44 years age group from Mumbai who are heading to foreign universities can also walk in at three dedicated vaccination centres — Kasturba Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital and Cooper Hospital — to get jabs on these three days,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

“They will need to carry admission confirmation letters and I-20 or DS-160 forms for foreign visas,” the Mumbai civic body added.

Since the facility is only available for students in Mumbai for now, state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray has assured he would speak to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same for students in and around those cities with confirmation letters for universities abroad.

“I will also be speaking to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same for students in and around those cities with confirmation letters for universities abroad, to implement the same. The numbers are small, but their career opportunities can’t be missed,” he tweeted.

I will also be speaking to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same for students in and around those cities with confirmation letters for universities abroad, to implement the same. The numbers are small, but their career opportunities can’t be missed — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 28, 2021

Meanwhile, those in the 45 years and above age group can now get their first as well as the second dose of Covishield vaccine in Mumbai without registration from Monday to Wednesday, the civic body said.

Healthcare and frontline workers waiting for the second dose of Covishield, those waiting for the second dose of Covaxin, and mothers who have given birth in the last one year can also take benefit of the walk-in facility between Monday to Wednesday.

Of estimated 11 lakh persons in the 60 years and above age group in the city, around 78 per cent or 8.53 lakh have got the first dose.

Advance registration on Co-WIN portal and booking of slots is necessary for getting jabs between Thursday and Saturday at every vaccination centre.