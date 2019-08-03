New Delhi: With entire coastal Maharashtra on high alert as heavy rains are expected to lash the region in the next 72 hours, the suburban and mainline services on Western Railway (WR), Central Railway’s (CR) main and harbour line will be affected due to maintenance block on Sunday.

A Times of India report quoted a CR official, “On the main line, block will be held between Kalyan and Thane on CSMT-bound fast line from 11:20 am to 3:50 pm.”

On Harbour line, the block will take place between CSMT-Chunabatti and CSMT-Bandra from 11:10 to 4:40 pm.

Whereas on WR, the block will slow down the corridor between Santacruz and Goregaon from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm.

In the past 24 hours, Mumbai city recorded 53.6 mm rain while Mumbai suburbs notched 133.1 mm rain and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain for the metropolis and coastal districts for the next 72 hours.

Till 6 pm on Saturday, the IMD said Mumbai city recorded 38 mm rains and the suburbs notched 81 mm.

The BMC Disaster Control had issued warnings to people not to venture near the beaches as a very high tide of 4.90 metres will occur at 1.44 pm and keep away from all seafronts for the next two days as extremely heavy rains are forecast.

Temporary arrangements have been made in several schools and public institutions to shelter stranded commuters tonight in case they are unable to reach their homes.

With IANS inputs