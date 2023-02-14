Home

Mumbai Takes Over Delhi As Most Polluted City In India, Ranks Second World Wide

As per the Swiss air tracking index IQAir, Mumbai was the second most polluted city in the world between January 29 and February 8.

Road or construction dust is the cause of more than 71% of the particulate matter load in Mumbai's air, according to 2020 research by NEERI and IIT-B. (Representative image)

Mumbai: Mumbai surpassed the national capital Delhi as the most polluted city in India and was placed at the second position worldwide between January 29 and February 8, according to the Swiss air tracking index IQAir (a real-time worldwide air quality monitor). The megacity rose to the top on February 2 before falling in the following days and rising once again to take second place on February 8. On February 13, Mumbai took over Delhi as the most polluted city in India.

IQAir collaborates with UNEP and Greenpeace and measures air quality in India using data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Even according to CPCB data, Poor and Very Poor days in Mumbai in November-January this winter was more than double over three previous winters. Dust from construction work and vehicular emissions contribute a big chunk to this pollution in the city. Road or construction dust is the cause of more than 71% of the particulate matter load in Mumbai’s air, according to 2020 research by NEERI and IIT-B. The remainder is generated by factories, power plants, airports, and waste dumps.

The La Nina effect, an unusual reduction in Pacific Ocean surface temperature, has reduced wind speed along the west coast, which has helped by limiting the dispersion of pollutants.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.