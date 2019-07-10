New Delhi: In a relief to Mumbaikers, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains in parts of the city and its suburbs for Wednesday.

Heavy rains are likely to lash places like Palghar and Thane whereas light to moderate rains is forecast for the city and the adjoining areas. However, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will witness heavy to very heavy rain till Friday.

The city and neighbouring areas witnessed a break from incessant, heavy rainfall on Tuesday and now light showers are expected with the sun shining briefly today.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet told Times of India, “We expect the monsoon surge to increase a bit and there maybe a few moderate rain spells. We do not expect heavy to very heavy rains though.”

The same report further quoted him, “Between July 1-2 when Mumbai received extremely heavy rain, there was an active offshore trough right from south Gujarat to Karnataka coast and a cyclonic circulation was also near Konkan and Goa coast. This has now shifted towards south Gujarat and that is why the monsoon surge has weakened. But owing to strengthening of winds on Wednesday, we expect moderate spells.”