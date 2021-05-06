Mumbai: Mumbai is all set to expand its coronavirus inoculation drive as it is opening seven new drive-in vaccination centers in various areas within 24 hours. This comes even as the state is running short on the vaccine stock. For the unversed, the drive-in vaccination initiative will let people get inoculated from the comfort of their vehicles. This drive will primarily cater to senior citizens and specially-abled people. The first drive-in centre where people can get a shot of coronavirus vaccine without getting out of their vehicles started in the city on Tuesday in the Dadar area. Also Read - UK Variant Dominant in North India, Double Mutant in Maharashtra, Gujarat; COVID Spreads Tentacles in Southern States | Highlights

The decision to open more such facilities came after Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal’s meeting with minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also guardian minister of Mumbai suburban district. “With regard to the crowding at some of the Vaccination centres and the opening up of more “drive in” vaccination centres across the city, @mybmc Commissioner Chahal ji and I had a discussion this morning and new guidelines would be released soon,” Thackeray tweeted.

Where are these seven drive-in centers opening? Chahal has directed the officials to set up a drive-in vaccination centre in each of seven administrative regions of the city within 24 hours. The order by the commissioner said that drive-in centres should be set up in big open grounds like Andheri Sports Club ground, Cooperage, Shivaji Stadium, Oval Maidan and MIG Ground.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 25,20,634 persons have received coronavirus vaccine jabs, including 5,40,000 who have received both doses, in the city as of Wednesday evening.

Those who want a vaccine dose must register themselves on the Co-WIN portal and book a slot at a vaccination centre of their choice before reaching there, civic officials said.