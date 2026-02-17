Home

News

Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Special traffic arrangements for PM Modi-Macron event - Check routes and diversions

Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Special traffic arrangements for PM Modi-Macron event – Check routes and diversions

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron landed in India’s commercial capital Mumbai on Tuesday. They are on a three-day official visit to India. PM Modi to meet the French President during the day. Check traffic advisory.

Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Special traffic arrangements for PM Modi-Macron event - Check routes and diversions

Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for commuters informing them about the implementation of diversion and other arrangements ahead of a high-profile event that is to be attended by PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in the maximum city today.

PM Modi to host Macron in Mumbai today: Full itinerary

According to the schedule, both the leaders will hold a bilateral meeting at Lok Bhavan at around 3.15 pm after that at around 5.15 pm, PM Modi and President Macron will unveil the the India-France Year of Innovation (IFYI) 2026. They will also address the business leaders and other innovators from both countries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.