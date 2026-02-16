Home

Mumbai traffic advisory: Traffic on Western Express Highway to remain impacted on This date, check alternate routes and time details

Check out the traffic advisory on Western Express Highway as French President Macron will be on an official India visit from February 17-19.

Traffic advisory

Mumbai Traffic advisory: In a significant development for the commuters who regularly travel on the Western Express Highway, the commute on the road will be limited for a specified time on February 17. As Mumbai prepares to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron for an official India visit, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory announcing that Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will not be permitted on both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway from 8 AM to 9 PM. Here are all the details you need to know about the traffic curb on the Western Express Highway.

Check traffic advisory on Western Express Highway

To regulate traffic movement in Colaba and surrounding areas, several major roads will be closed to regular vehicles. The section of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg starting from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk will be closed in both directions, with access permitted only to emergency vehicles. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes such as Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Mahakavi Bhushan Road and Boman Behram Road.

Also read: AI Impact Summit 2026: Check dates, venue, entry details, traffic advisory and routes to Bharat Mandapam

Which routes on Western Express Highway will be impacted?

In addition, the stretch from Jokhim Alva Chowk to the Adam Street junction via P. Ramchandani Marg will be inaccessible to non-emergency traffic. Also, the commuters traveling toward the Radio Club area will be rerouted through designated internal roads that connect to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg.

“In view of the India–France Year of Innovation event at Gateway of India (14–22 February 2026; main event on 17 February), traffic congestion is expected on adjoining roads. On 17 February 2026, from 14:00 to 21:00 hrs, the following traffic arrangements will be in place”, Mumbai Police said in its tweet.

French President Macron’s India visit

In a historic development for both countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday where the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership, a report by PTI news agency said. Notably, French President Macron will be on an official India visit from February 17-19 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India.

As per the PTI report, PM Modi and Macron’s discussions will focus on cementing the strategic ties and further diversifying them into new and emerging areas.

Renewed focus on India-France strategic partnership

During these engagements between the two leaders, the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership is expected to be reviewed and renewed.

