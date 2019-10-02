New Delhi: Local train services in Mumbai were hampered on harbour line after a CSMT – Bandra Local derailed between Kings Circle and Mahim stations near Bandra on Wednesday morning. All passengers were safely deboarded and there were no injuries reported.

According to preliminary information, the derailment happened at 11:28 AM as a wheel of the front trolley of the CSMT coach came loose. The restoration process is underway and the railway authorities are trying to ascertain the cause of the technical fault.

Train services will be resumed once the issue is resolved. Meanwhile, services are running normal on the CSMT – Panvel stretch.

This is breaking news, more details awaited.