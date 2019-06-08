Mumbai: Two people were killed and several injured in a car accident in Vikhroli area in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Saturday. The accident took place after a car ran over the people who were sleeping on a footpath. Soon after the accident, the victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. More details are awaited in the case.

In a similar accident on June 4, a woman and her son were killed after being run over by a car late Monday night in Seawoods in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said. The incident took place on Palm Beach road in Sector 50 of Nerul, said Inspector Ravindra Patil of NRI police station. Police arrested the driver of the car as Amir Ismail (25) and a case has been registered under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Last month, in yet another accident, at least two passengers were killed and more than 20 were injured in an accident as two buses rammed into each other on Mumbai-Pune highway. The incident took place in Khalapur district of Raigad, nearly two hours away from Mumbai. Rescue and relief operations were carried out by the State police and emergency units soon after the accident.

(With agency inputs)