New Delhi: Two men demanding grants for Divyang schools attempted suicide on Wednesday by jumping off from the second floor of the Mantralaya building onto the safety net in Mumbai.

As per reports, the two, identified as Hemant Patil and Arun Netore, jumped off from Mantralaya, the state secretariat building in south Mumbai seeking funds for ‘Divyang’ schools for the physically disabled. They were saved from injury as they fell into the safety net of the building.

Maharashtra: Two men, Hemant Patil and Arun Netore, jumped off the second floor of Mantralaya Building onto the safety net in Mumbai, today. They were demanding grants for divyang schools. They were taken away by the police. pic.twitter.com/q8LFfsnqOY — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

Patil and Netore belong to the delegation of teachers who have been protesting for grants for schools. They have been detained by the Mumbai police and are currently under interrogation.

Further details are awaited.