New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was murdered by his two wives on Thursday in Bangur Nagar Police Station area of suburban Goregaon in Mumbai on Thursday morning, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohan Dahikar as quoted by news agency ANI.

A case has been registered in the matter. The body of Raju Dashrath Waghamare has been sent for postmortem. Further investigation in the case is underway.

The women were allegedly fed up with the ill-treatment at the hands of their husband, Raju Waghmare (32). Waghmare, a resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar slum, worked as a security guard. He had two wives, Savita and Sarita, and four children, a police official said. He was a habitual drinker, and used to beat up the two women almost every day, the official said.

Fed up with his behaviour, Savita and Sarita allegedly smothered Waghmare with a pillow when he was asleep on Thursday morning. When his brother found that Waghmare was dead and the two women could not explain what had happened, he contacted the police.

Both the women were arrested under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention). They will be produced before the court on Friday, the official added.

(With agency inputs)