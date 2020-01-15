New Delhi: A professor of Mumbai University has been allegedly sent on compulsory ‘leave’ for raising objections against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent remark on freedom fighter and Hindu icon Veer Savarkar.

According to reports, Professor Yogesh Somen, director of the Academy of Theatre Arts, Mumbai University, was sent on forced leave after several complaints and protest rose against him for his “objectionable” remarks on Rahul Gandhi and women in general.

During a rally in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi had said, “My name is not Rahul Savarkar, won’t apologise for the truth”, alluding to Savarkar’s alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail.

Students of the Academy of Theatre Arts, Chhatra Bharti Students Union and activists of AISF had raised the agitation on January 13 after the professor put up a video blog on Facebook on December 14 where he targetted the Congress leader claiming he did not have “anything to be called Gandhi”.

“You are right you are not Savarkar. You have nothing of him in you, his dedication, his sacrifice his valour, but you also do not have anything to be called Gandhi. I condemn your pappugiri (sic),” professor Yogesh Soman said in the video.

Subsequently, the NSUI workers also gheraoed Mumbai University VC Dr Subhash Pednekar on December 23, if reports are believed, demanding action against the professor.

The Mumbai University VC had assured students that a fact-finding committee would be set up to inquire into the complaints against the varsity professor. Their complaint also claimed that for the past six months, they have been suffering due to lack of teachers.