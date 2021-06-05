Mumbai: A day after taking a U-turn, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government issued an order and said that lockdown relaxation will be relaxed in the state on the basis of COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds. The new order will be implemented from Monday, June 7. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) also shared a 5-level plan created by the state government to lift the curbs in those districts and cities where positivity rates have dropped. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Services Should Be Resumed For Public, Passenger Associations Urge State Govt

“There shall be five levels of restrictions for different classes/categories of activities. These levels of restrictions shall be applied based on two parameters: Case positivity rate and Percentage of Oxygen Beds Occupancy”, the order stated. Also Read - Kerala Lockdown: Additional Restrictions to be Imposed in State From June 5 Till June 9. Full List of Curbs Here

As per the government 5-level plan, districts and cities falling in ‘Level 1’ will have the minimum restrictions, while lockdown-like curbs will continue in areas under ‘Level 5’. Also Read - Maharashtra U-Turn on Unlock, Lockdown Not Yet Lifted, Reports IANS

In Level 1 districts, all shops, malls and PVRs can resume their operations. In Level 2 areas, malls and theatres can operate at 50 per capacity. Mumbai will fall in Level 2. In Level 3, shops dealing with essential items can open till 4 PM, while those selling non-essential items are permitted till 4 PM on weekdays. Malls, theatres will remain shut in Level 3 districts.

Districts that fall under ‘Level 1’ are Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Thane, Washim, Wardha and Yavatmal.

Districts that fall under ‘Level 2’ are Ahmednagar, Amravati, Hingoli, Mumbai and Dhule.

In Level 3, Akola, Beed, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Osmanabad, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg and Solapur districts.