Mumbai Weather: City witnesses severe waterlogging, will schools be closed today? Check IMD forecast for Thane, Palghar

The India Meteorological Department said that Mumbai is expected to see heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places today.

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Mumbai Weather: City witnesses severe waterlogging, will schools be closed today? Check IMD forecast for Thane, Palghar | Images: ANI

Mumbai Weather: Mumbai is witnessing intermittent rainfall as the monsoon has hit parts of Maharashtra. The city witnessed heavy rainfall early Monday morning. The rainwater inundated major roads, and severe waterlogging resulted in traffic congestion across many areas. Waterlogging was reported at the Andheri subway, Worli Sea Link, Kings Circle, Borivali, Vile Parle, Bandra, and several other areas.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging witnessed in parts of Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/jDDFml50Pt — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2026

Mumbai Weather Forecast

According to India Meteorological Department, the maximum city is expected to witness downpour accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. High humidity is also expected during the day. Mumbai-Santacruz recorded 25.2 degrees Celsius and 100 percent humidity at around 5.30 am today.

Also Read: Maharashtra Monsoon Latest Update: Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara to witness heavy rainfall today, IMD issues alert

Thane, Palghar Weather Forecast

The weather department said that Neighbouring Thane is also expected to witness rainfall activity accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning today. Gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are also expected at isolated places.

Palghar is likely to receive moderate rain today along with thundershowers.

Mumbai Temperature

According to AccuWeather, a rainy day is expected for Mumbai today, with the daytime temperature expected to be to be between 30-31 degrees Celsius. Rain is also forecast for the night, with a minimum temperature of around 27 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecaster also hinted that more showers and thunderstorms could lead to flooding in parts of the region.

Morning temperatures are expected to hover between 25 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius. The overall humidity levels are expected to range between 82 percent to 96 percent.

The rainfall is expected to intensify by evening, with humidity rising to 83 percent -87 percent. Parts of Mumbai are expected to receive rainfall of around 12 mm.

The minimum temperature is expected to settle between 24 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. Humidity is expected to settle between 90 percent and 97 percent. However, winds of around 13 kmph are likely to ease the humid climate.