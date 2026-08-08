Mumbai Weather: IMD issues rain warning, high tide alert, will schools be closed today? Check weather forecast for Palghar, Thane, Raigad

Mumbai Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded rainfall alerts for several cities, including Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad. Check the IMD forecast for August 8.

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Maharashtra weather August 8: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert, will schools be closed? Check IMD forecast for Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, Thane, Nagpur | Image: ANI

Mumbai Weather: Residents of Mumbai city and adjoining areas woke up to cloudy skies on Saturday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), occasional spells of light to moderate rain are expected in the city and nearby areas. The southwest monsoon activity has become active again in Maharashtra, with several parts of the state witnessing rainfall. Scattered monsoon showers are very likely over Marathwada, including Nanded, Latur, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Dharashiv (Osmanabad), and Hingoli on Saturday. Check the weather forecast here.

Mumbai Weather

The maximum city, according to the IMD, is likely to witness a cloudy sky with occasional light to moderate showers today. Similar weather conditions are expected in Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Navi Mumbai. Rainfall could lead to severe waterlogging, traffic snarls and flood-like situations in low-lying areas.

Mumbai Rains

According to the weather department, Mumbai city recorded low rainfall on Friday and Saturday (8 am). The average rainfall recorded was 1.83 mm in Mumbai, 3.40 mm in the eastern suburbs and 0.80 mm in the western suburbs.

Will Schools Be Closed Today?

Schools across the city are open and operating as usual. The BMC has not issued any weather warnings or closure notifications. However, parents are hesitating to send their children to school due to the difficult waterlogging situation in several areas.

Madhya Maharashtra Weather

Isolated to scattered monsoon showers are likely in Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon and Dhule from August 9 to August 13.

Marathawada Weather

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Nanded, Latur, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Dharashiv (Osmanabad) and Hingoli today. Chance of thunder and lightning at isolated places.

North Konkan

Heavy showers are very likely in the North Konkan region, including the coast, for the next few days.

Heavy Rain Warning

Heavy monsoon showers are expected in several parts of the country today. The weather department has predicted widespread rain across the northwest, central, east, northeast, west and peninsular regions.

Northern India is likely to witness widespread rainfall, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Heavy rainfall is expected over East Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan.

In eastern India, heavy rainfall is predicted over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Odisha, while Bihar is likely to continue receiving widespread rainfall.

The Northeast states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, are also expected to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places.

In western India, monsoon showers are likely over Konkan and Goa.