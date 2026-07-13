Mumbai Weather July 13: Will rains return or will the city swelter? Check IMD forecast for Thane, Palghar, Raigad

After days of heavy monsoon rains that caused widespread chaos, Mumbai is now experiencing a dry spell with rising temperatures.

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Mumbai Weather July 13: Will rains return or will the city swelter? Check IMD forecast for Thane, Palghar, Raigad | Image: ANI

Mumbai Weather Update: Mumbai city, which faced severe waterlogging, flooded streets and the uprooting of trees triggered by torrential rains, is now reeling under a dry weather spell and soaring temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted no rain over the Maximum City and the Konkan region this week. The week-long dry spell has been predicted in the absence of an active system such as a cyclonic circulation.

Also Read: Mumbai-Pune corridor big update: 30 trains cancelled, rail route disrupted till July 17

Mumbai Rain

It is worth noting that July has emerged as the wettest month of the year when the suburban station receives 919.9 mm of showers. Coastal Colaba observatory received 786 mm of torrential rainfall. The Maximum City is currently witnessing clear skies and soaring mercury.

As per IMD, on Sunday, the city recorded 0 mm of rainfall. During the same period, the daytime temperature was recorded between 32-33 degrees Celsius at the Santacruz and Colaba observatories, 2 degrees above the normal levels.

The weather department has indicated that no downpour is expected till the end of the week, as there are no weather conditions.

The region is currently receiving dry westerly winds and no active weather condition has been detected to lift the moisture.

“At present, the monsoon surge has weakened. Even though the moisture is coming in there are no systems like cyclonic circulations, shear systems or trough to carry the moisture. Due to their absence, not only Mumbai but the entire country barring the east is very dry right now,” The Indian Express quoted Mahesh Palawat, scientist at Skymet Weather Services.

When Will Mumbai See The Next Sell Of Rain?

Mumbai and suburban areas may experience rainfall activity after July 17, however, isolated rainfall may occurred at isolated places.

The sudden change in weather is recorded when intense torrential downpours disrupt lives across the city. Between July 1 and 8, the Santacruz station received 1,115.4 mm of rainfall.

Notably, the suburban station records around 2,400 mm of monsoon showers between the months of June and September.

Above-Normal Rainfall In Mumbai In 8 Days?

According to meteorologists, the above normal rainfall in July were a result of four active systems which affected the weather of the region. Monsoon activities such as the east-west shear zone, cyclonic circulation and troughs remained steady for a longer period, resulting in heavy rains in the region.