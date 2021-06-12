Mumbai Rains: Mumbai local train services were affected on Saturday following heavy rainfall for the past two days, causing flooding and waterlogging in many parts of the city. The Central Railway suspended the local train services between Dadar-Kurla for 40 minutes due to rising water levels on tracks. However, the trains were running smoothly on other sections. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Alert For June 13-14, BMC Gets Into Disaster Management Mode | Top Points

“Central Railway suspends local trains between Dadar-Kurla due to rising water level on tracks; trains running smoothly on other sections,” news agency ANI reported.

Providing hourly updates, Central Railways informed on Twitter that all trains were running as of 13:20 PM.

Central Railway Monsoon Updates at 13.20hrs on 12.6.2021

The local train services took a hit earlier due to a high tide prediction of 4.34m.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai in 24 hours till Saturday morning, although no major waterlogging was reported and local trains, as well as city buses, largely ran as per their normal schedule, officials said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for Saturday and a red alert for Sunday. Mumbai and Thane districts would “very likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places (on Saturday),” it has earlier said.

After the IMD’s forecast, the BMC also issued a “high alert” to all the agencies considering “very heavy rainfall” in the next two days.

The southwest monsoon had arrived in the city with a bang on Wednesday as heavy rains caused flooding on roads and rail tracks, disrupting suburban train services. The first rains of this year’s monsoon season in Mumbai had also caused water-logging in various parts of the city on that day.