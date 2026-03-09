Home

Mumbai weather update: Alert for Mumbaikars as IMD issues ‘heat wave’ alert for these districts; details here

Mumbai temperature: With rapidly rising temperatures, the Regional Meteorological Center Mumbai has warned of 'severe heat waves' in many parts. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Representational Image

Mumbai temperature: The temperature is rapidly increasing in many states of India. Now, the Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai, has issued a statement that heatwaves are likely to prevail in many regions in the North Konkan. Alongside, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings for two dates, i.e., March 9 and 10 (Monday and Tuesday).

IMD’s alert on ‘heatwave’

The Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai on March 9 stated that several districts in North Konkan are likely to experience heat wave conditions. The statement further read, “Hot and Humid weather condition very likely to prevails at isolated pockets in the districts of South Konkan-Goa, North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.”

Heat Wave to Severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevails at isolated pockets in the districts of North Konkan.

Hot and Humid weather condition very likely to prevails at isolated pockets in the districts of South Konkan-Goa, North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) March 9, 2026

What is the Regional Meteorological Center?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), a national meteorological service department, has some regional hubs in many states. One such is the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

Mumbai temperature

The temperature in Mumbai on March 9 is 40 degrees Celsius as of 5:30 pm. The max UV index is 9.0, which is unhealthy, and the wind is flowing from the southwest at a rate of 13 kilometres per hour, as per AccuWeather.

On the other hand, according to AccuWeather, the temperature on March 10, i.e., Tuesday, is likely to be 36 degrees Celsius. The max UV index has been stated as 9.0, and the wind flow as 13 kilometres per hour.

What’s the UV Index?

UV Index refers to the strength and intensity of the ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun at a given time and place. The higher intensity of the UV index on the scale indicates a high risk of skin damage and issues related to sun intensity.

Current temperature

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Mumbai on Monday at 5:43 pm is 37 degrees Celsius, with hazy sunshine. With a slightly humid environment of 24 per cent on March 9, the Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai, has stated that hot and humid weather may prevail in the isolated regions of districts across South Konkan-Goa, North Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

Temperature in other places

The temperature is slowly rising in many states and regions of India. Delhi on March 9 witnessed 35 degrees Celsius, with a high UV index of 7.0, as per the data from AccuWeather.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.