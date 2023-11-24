Home

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as City Braces for Rainfall From THIS Date

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In Parts Of Maharashtra, Pune & Goa From Nov 23

IMD Weather Update: Rain and thunderstorms are predicted over Mumbai and adjoining areas over the weekend. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, large swathes of the coastal state have been put under a yellow alert between November 25 and 27. Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and south Rajasthan are also likely to witness thunderstorm activity till next week.

“A fresh Western Disturbance will approach northwest India as an upper-level trough extending up to east-central Arabian Sea off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts on 25th and 26th November. As a result, the above trough in mid-latitude westerlies in middle and upper tropospheric levels will interact with a lower level trough in easterlies,” the Met department explained in its latest bulletin.

The development is likely to reduce air pollution in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The city saw its air quality index hovering in the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday.

IMD Weather Update: Takeaways

Rain and thunderstorms are predicted over Mumbai and adjoining areas over the weekend

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and south Rajasthan are also likely to witness thunderstorm activity till next week.

The forecast Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai indicates very likely “thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph” in Palghar, Thane and Mumbai districts

All three districts have been put under an yellow allert for November 25 and 26.

Palghar will remain under the same category on November 27.

Mumbai and Thane districts are likely to see “light to moderate rain or thundershowers” on Monday.

