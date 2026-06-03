Mumbai, Pune weather today, 03 June 2026: IMD issues Yellow Alert as thunderstorms lash Maharashtra; Heavy rain predicted in these areas

The monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala on Thursday. If the rains arrive in Kerala on Thursday and the weather remains favorable, it is being predicted that the monsoon will arrive on the south coast of the state in the next few days.

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Mumbai, Pune weather today, 03 June 2026 (PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast significant rainfall activity over the next few days in Maharashtra. According to the IMD, rainfall activity is expected across Maharashtra between June 2 and 5. These pre-monsoon showers will hit districts across the state as Maharashtra awaits the onset of the southwest monsoon soon.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have been recorded in some parts of the city and suburbs since Wednesday morning, while light rains have been recorded in some parts. The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains with thundershowers in Mumbai on Wednesday and has issued a ‘yellow alert’.

ALSO READ: Southwest monsoon to arrive THIS state in 2-3 days, more rains likely in Delhi

Mumbai Weather Updates: Here are some of the key details

The city and some parts of the suburbs have been experiencing rainy weather since Wednesday morning.

It has been predicted that the monsoon will arrive in Kerala on Thursday.

Many parts of the state are currently experiencing stormy rains and many districts have been given a ‘yellow alert’ by the Meteorological Department.

This year, May was dry in Mumbai. After that, pre-monsoon developments are gradually gaining momentum.

The city also recorded hot and humid weather on Tuesday, with the temperature reaching 36 degrees.

Isolated places in north central Maharashtra, south central Maharashtra, Marathwada, east Vidarbha and west Vidarbha may receive light rain to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms.

North and south Konkan Met sub-divisions are also expected to receive isolated rainfall till June 3,

Half of the stations in the south Konkan region may experience scattered rain on June 4-5

On Wednesday morning, Mumbai and suburbs started receiving heavy rains. Rains occurred in Andheri, Khar, Bandra, Borivali, Malad, Goregaon, Versova, Vile Parle, Juhu etc. Along with this, rains also lashed Thane as well as Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar and some parts of Palghar districts.

Meanwhile, the weather will remain cloudy in the city and suburbs throughout the day and the meteorological department has predicted the possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and light wind.

Monsoon in India:

The monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala on Thursday. If the rains arrive in Kerala on Thursday and the weather remains favorable, it is being predicted that the monsoon will arrive on the south coast of the state in the next few days.

Rain Alert:

The southwest monsoon is finally arriving in Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting very heavy rainfall across the state over the next few days. Several districts have been placed under orange alert as weather conditions become increasingly favorable for the monsoon’s advance.

The IMD has warned of very heavy rainfall between June 2 and June 5, issuing orange alerts for several districts. For Tuesday, orange alerts have been issued for: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad.

Residents of Delhi-NCR can also likely to get relief from the summer heat, with light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds forecast through June 5. While Kerala is preparing for the official arrival of the southwest monsoon, Delhi-NCR is likely to see repeated spells of rain, thunderstorms, and cooler-than-normal temperatures.