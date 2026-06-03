Mumbai, Pune weather today, 03 June 2026: IMD issues Yellow Alert as thunderstorms lash Maharashtra; Heavy rain predicted in these areas

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast significant rainfall activity over the next few days in Maharashtra. According to the IMD, rainfall activity is expected across Maharashtra between June 2 and 5. These pre-monsoon showers will hit districts across the state as Maharashtra awaits the onset of the southwest monsoon soon.
Meanwhile, heavy rains have been recorded in some parts of the city and suburbs since Wednesday morning, while light rains have been recorded in some parts. The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains with thundershowers in Mumbai on Wednesday and has issued a ‘yellow alert’.
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On Wednesday morning, Mumbai and suburbs started receiving heavy rains. Rains occurred in Andheri, Khar, Bandra, Borivali, Malad, Goregaon, Versova, Vile Parle, Juhu etc. Along with this, rains also lashed Thane as well as Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar and some parts of Palghar districts.
Meanwhile, the weather will remain cloudy in the city and suburbs throughout the day and the meteorological department has predicted the possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and light wind.
The monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala on Thursday. If the rains arrive in Kerala on Thursday and the weather remains favorable, it is being predicted that the monsoon will arrive on the south coast of the state in the next few days.
The southwest monsoon is finally arriving in Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting very heavy rainfall across the state over the next few days. Several districts have been placed under orange alert as weather conditions become increasingly favorable for the monsoon’s advance.
The IMD has warned of very heavy rainfall between June 2 and June 5, issuing orange alerts for several districts. For Tuesday, orange alerts have been issued for: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad.
Residents of Delhi-NCR can also likely to get relief from the summer heat, with light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds forecast through June 5. While Kerala is preparing for the official arrival of the southwest monsoon, Delhi-NCR is likely to see repeated spells of rain, thunderstorms, and cooler-than-normal temperatures.
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