New Delhi: A 19-year-old girl from Chembur was gangraped in Mumbai’s Chembur area on July 7, which surfaced only recently after she was rushed to a hospital due to an ailment.

It was during her medical examination that the doctors learnt of her sexual abuse. The survivor did not tell her family about the incident since she was too shocked and scared to divulge details of the episode.

On July 30, a zero FIR was filed at the Begampura police station in Aurangabad. On Thursday then the case was transferred to zone six of Mumbai Police.

The girl is in stable condition while the police have begun its investigation in the case.