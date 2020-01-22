Mumbai: Causing inconvenience to commuters, suburban services on the Western Railway were on Wednesday disrupted due to a technical snag between Mira Road and Dahisar stations. As per a PTI report, there was a glitch in the overhead wire (OHE).

The problem was later resolved and the train services on the line were restored.

As a result, all Borivali-bound trains were halted because of the problem on UP fast-train line (towards Churchgate) for around 60 minutes from 12.30 PM onwards.

The trains running on the fast line had to be were diverted on UP slow lines till the problem was resolved.

“The problem in OHE was rectified at around 1.30 pm and train services restored on the line,” Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway said.

“Some trains were delayed and some might have been cancelled,” he said.

The Western Railway provides suburban connectivity to areas such as Vasai, Virar, Palghar and Dahanu and at least 35 lakh commuters travel on suburban locals on the zonal railway every day.