New Delhi: Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Sunday for a third consecutive day, resulting in waterlogging in several areas of the city. Waterlogging was witnessed at Hindmata, TT Circle, King Circle, Sion areas today.

Additionally, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued warning for a high tide at 12:23 PM in the city today. As per IMD, the high tide will likely measure 4.7 metres.

Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall continues to lash #Mumbai; visuals from Hindmata area pic.twitter.com/Osd5wh1YL8 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

A yellow alert, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places for parts of Mumbai, Raigad and Thane, had been issued for the day.

Earlier, on Saturday, the country’s financial capital witnessed heavy showers for a second day running. While the suburban areas received 170 mm rainfall in the last 12 hours, the city’s south areas witnessed up to 80 mm rainfall. Thane, on the other hand, was the most hit with 200 mm rain on Saturday.

Borivali area, meanwhile, recorded 170 mm rainfall.

Also on Saturday, a high tide measuring 4.4 metres took place at Marine Drive. In the wake of the weather department’s alert, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city’s civic body, has warned people to stay away from the shores.