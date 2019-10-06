Mumbai: In the latest incident that reveals how unsafe public transport is for women, a 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly unzipping his pants on a crowded BEST bus in Mumbai. The accused, Rajendra Patil, a Chembur resident, has been sent to police custody, a TOI report said.

According to reports, the woman initially thought that she was getting pushed as the bus was crowded. But even after a few stops when people got down and the bus was relatively empty, the man was standing behind her and was pushing her inappropriately. As the woman turned back, she found that the man had unzipped. The woman reportedly slapped the man and alerted others on the bus.

Other commuters asked the driver to take the bus to the Marine Drive police station where the accused was handed over to the police.

In another incident in Mumbai, the central unit of the Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested Anilkumar Kanhaiyyalal Balmiki, a resident of TF Donar society in Mankhurf, for allegedly flashing a student near Kharghar railway station. On her way to the hostel, the accused was following the woman and had pushed her. As she fell down, he reportedly flashed her and fled. After returning to the hostel, the girl narrated the incident to her warden who helped her file a case. It was found that Mr Balmiki was a habitual offender though there was no other complaint against him, a Hindu report said.