Mumbai: In a chilling incident, a woman stabbed her husband to death in Nallasopara, HT reported. As per the report, the wife initially said that it was a case of suicide but later confessed that she had murdered him.

The wife, Pranali, 33, will be produced before Vasai court today. She has been charged with murder.

The deceased is survived by his parents, wife and two daughters, the leading daily said.

The report said that the couple had a fight in the wee hours of Wednesday. Later, when Kadam was asleep, Pranali stabbed him 11 times with a knife in the stomach and slit his throat.

Pranali eventually told the police that she had found out about Kadam’s extramarital affair and murdered him as an act of revenge.