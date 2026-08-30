Mumbai: 8-year-old killed after woman, on phone call, runs him over with speeding SUV

The boy was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

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A driver in Mumbai's Bandra sped her car over a boy leading to severe injuries and eventual death. Representational Image

A speeding car allegedly driven by a 45-year-old woman ran over an eight-year-old boy in Mumbai’s Bandra area, killing him. Police said the woman was distracted while speaking on her mobile phone at the time. She has since been arrested.

The eight-year-old was seriously injured in the accident and immediately taken to Holy Family Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival, PTI reported.

What led to the incident?

The incident occurred opposite Jijamata Garden on John Baptist Road in the afternoon when Ansh Ravindra Gupta was crossing the road.

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“A woman, identified as Megha Rawal, drove her Innova Crysta recklessly at an excessive speed, and while distracted on a phone call, forcefully knocked Gupta down and ran the vehicle over him,” a police official said, adding that she is a resident of Bandra.

FIR against driver

Police registered a case against Rawal under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway, police added.

Similar incident

Two sisters were killed and three others, including a six-month-old, injured on Sunday after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on National Highway-2 in the district, police said.

The accident occurred near Beelampur Mod in the Ekdil police station area when Nisha (26) was travelling with her husband Neeraj Goyal (28), their six-month-old son Shivansh, brother Ayush (18) and sister Aashi (19).

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The family was returning to their home in Itayali village in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district after celebrating Raksha Bandhan at Beelampur village when the truck allegedly hit their motorcycle from behind, police said.

Nisha and Aashi died in the accident, while Neeraj and Ayush sustained injuries and were admitted to the district hospital.