New Delhi: The Western Railway authorities have planned a six-hour traffic and power block between Charni Road and Grant Road in Mumbai to launch eight girders for the Frere Road-Over-Bridge between the two stations.

The block will be carried out from 11:40 PM tonight till tomorrow morning. Following this, late night suburban services are likely to be hit. On Monday, the last train towards Virar will leave Churchgate at 11:30 pm, while the last local towards Churchgate from Borivali will leave at 10:30 PM.

According to the reports, a total of 9 trains —–6 Up and 3 Down services will be partially cancelled. Up services that will be partially cancelled between Vasai Road and Churchgate– BO 278, VR 282, VR 284, VR 286, VR 288 & VR 290. In the Down direction, the trains that will be partially cancelled between Churchgate and Vasai Road are VR 1, VR 5 & VR 9.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the local train services are strictly meant for ‘essential staff’ as identified by the state government. General passengers/public can not board these trains. The Maharashtra government has identified around 1.25 lakh commuters as essential service workers.