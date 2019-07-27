New Delhi: Mumbai and its neighbouring districts seem far from getting any relief from the heavy spell of shower, with the weather department predicting another couple of days of intense rainfall.

Mumbai is currently inundated due to the intense rain shower that lashed the city on Friday. As many as seven flights were cancelled in the morning today and eight or nine flights diverted. This comes after 17 flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport on Friday evening and four were made to do a ‘go-around’.

The BMC tweeted a warning against venturing out today, early in the morning that read, “As per the weather information by IMD at 5.45 am, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in next couple of hours. Please avoid venturing around the sea and DO NOT open manholes. Call 1916 or tweet to us for any assistance.”

Also, local trains are running on all sections except Kalyan-Karjat/Khopoli due to heavy rainfall leading to overflowing of Ulhas river between Ambarnath-Badlapur-Vangani, tweeted Central Railways.

Meanwhile, the Mahalaxmi Express has been held up between Badlapur and Wangani with around 2,000 passengers on board, a team of National Disaster Response Force has been rushed to the spot.

In middle of this chaos, here’s a look at how Mumbaikars are tweeting about the situation:

Kalyan Creek crossed Danger Level. Nearby Homes Submerged.

Pray for affected ones.

Danger View from my Home.

Everytime all water from shahpur/ titwala & Badlapur/ambernath comes to this place.#MumbaiRainlive

#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/4Fz14ghRYw — Eye Opener (@amilxyz) July 27, 2019

#MumbaiRains Train 17411 Mahalaxmi Exp stuck around Badlapur from night. One of my colleague with family stuck there and seeking help #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive @RidlrMUM @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/2nxhrFd0Ld — Kareem Mohammad (@ikareemmohammad) July 27, 2019

#MumbaiRains Just now outside my window. Heavy rain and strong wind. Stay safe guys. Take care people. It seems 26 July is coming back. pic.twitter.com/NnEn0gkWpV — Anubhab Satapathy (@spacetake123) July 27, 2019