New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday detained "the biggest drug dealer in Mumbai" who goes by the name Azam Sheikh Jumman, after carrying out a raid at his residence in the city. The raid was carried out in Milat Nagar of Lokhandwala in Mumbai and approximately five kilograms of Malana cream, ecstasy tablets, opium, and Rs 14 lakhs in cash were seized, news agency ANI quoted NCB official as saying.

He will now be taken to the NCB office for further questioning.

According to NDTV report, the accused dealer used code words such as "Ice-cream" for high-quality hashish called Malana Cream, and "Patthar (stone)" for cocaine. He is known to source drugs directly from Himachal Pradesh and supply them later to bigger dealers, the report added.

“Five kilograms Malana cream valued around Rs 2.5 crores, ecstasy tablets, a certain amount of opium and Rs 14 lakhs cash seized in raids at Milat Nagar, Lokhandwala. NCB has detained Azam Sheikh Jumman from Millat Nagar premises after raids. He is being brought to the NCB office for further questioning,” said the official.

NCB said the final assessment of seizure is yet to be done.

Meanwhile, the raid is still underway, and further details are awaited.