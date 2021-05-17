Mumbai: After remaining shut for nearly 11 hours, all flight operations has been resumed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from 10 pm on Monday night. The flight services were suspended due to the cyclone Tauktae. During the past 11 hours, over 55 flights, both incoming and outbound, were canceled till around 7.30 pm. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport had announced the suspension of all air services, initially for three hours from 11 am on Monday due to the cyclone. This was later extended eventually to 10 pm in different phases. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae Kills 6 in Maharashtra, High-speed Winds Uproot Trees, Hoardings in Mumbai, Thane

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has resumed operations with effect from 2200 hours of May 17," the private airport operator said in a statement. The airport operator said it has registered the cancellations of 34 arrivals and 22 departures, adding that a few airlines have decided to cancel services to Mumbai. CSMIA, however, did not provide specific details.

Mumbai airport, which is the second busiest aerodrome in the country, is reportedly handling around 250 flights in a day due to low passenger demand amid the deadly and more virulent second wave of the pandemic. Pre-pandemic, the airport was handling close to 1,000 aircraft movements per day.

The airport has also so far witnessed seven diversions, it added. Winds blew at 114 kmph in Mumbai on Monday afternoon as the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae was passing through the Mumbai coast barrelling towards Gujarat, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)