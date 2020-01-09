New Delhi: The Mumbai Police has arrested one of the most dreaded D-company gangsters, Ejaz Lakdawala, from Patna in Bihar. There are 25 filed cases of extortion, murders against him. Another 80 cases are also there.

Ejaz was close to Chhota Rajan and used to operate as part of Dawood’s D-company. But it was suspected that he was also getting closer to rival Chhota Shakeel for which it was rumoured in 2003 that rival members of Dawood’s D-company opened fire him in Bangkok and he succumbed to the injuries. But he survived the attack and fled from the hospital to South Africa and then to Canada.

In 2004, Ejaz was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Ottawa. He was underground for quite some time.

An ex-student of Bandra’s St Stanislaus school, Ejaz Lakdawala started out as an employee in his uncle’s transport company. In 1993, he killed one Haren Mehta after an altercation at a cricket match. He was arrested, imprisoned and acquitted in 1995. In prison, he met one Sunil Madgaonkar alias Matya who gave Lakdawala the contract (supari) to kill alleged Chhota Shakeel aide Farid Rajji. Rajji survived the attempt on his life in 1996 and Lakdawala was arrested and sent to Nashik jail. He escaped from the jail in 1998 and fled to Malaysia. There he joined Chhota Rajan and later formed his own gang.

On December 27, Ejaz Lakdawala’s daughter Sonia Lakdawala was held at Mumbai Airport while she was trying to escape from India using a fake passport. A number that was being used to threaten a builder in Mumbai in the name of Ejaz Lakdawala was traced to daughter Sonia. From Sonia, the police traced Ejaz Lakdawala to Patna.