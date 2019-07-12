Mumbai: Working people of the city who depend heavily on tiffin services for their lunch will have to wait for two days for the services to resume as the Dabbawalas will be on leave on July 12-13.

Mumbai’s Dabbawalas will join the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur on the occasion of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’.

“The tiffin services will stop on 12th and 13th July,” said the president of Mumbai Dabbawala Association, Subhash Talekar.

‘Ashadi Ekadasi’ is a religious procession and is celebrated during the months of June- July (Aashaadh Shukla Paksha).

It is said to be the World’s largest and oldest people movement where people gather on a specific day every year and perform a walk of a distance of around 250 km.

Pandharpur Ashadi Ekadashi Wari journey has been honoured by World Book of Records, London under the title ‘One of the Most visited places in a day’.