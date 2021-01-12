New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested Jitendra Tiwari, the famous Muchhad Paanwala in South Mumbai, in connection with a supply chain of marijuana. The NCB started questioning the millionaire vendor in the morning and went on till late evening. Also Read - Breaking News January 12 LIVE News And Updates: SC to Deliver Verdict on Farm Laws Today

According to reports, the drugs watchdog recovered a scheduled NDPS substance from Muchhad Paanwala’s shop situated in the upscale Kemp’s corner of South Mumbai. He was traced after the NCB arrested a British national and two women in Bandra in the marijuana supply ring case. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Shares His First Reaction When Adheera's Role Was Offered

Tiwari was summoned by the NCB at around 10:30 AM. Also Read - Australia vs India 2021: Tim Paine Apologises For His Behaviour in Sydney Test

Tiwari, who drives a Mercedes, is known to cater to many bigshots, including Bollywood celebrities. He is one of the first paanwalas to have a website and his speciality paan is often served catered at major events and functions. He is also famous among tourists.