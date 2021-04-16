Mumbai: The Centre has given its nod to the city-based Haffkin Institute to manufacture Covaxin, an anti-coronavirus vaccine of Bharat Biotech. Notably, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier requested the Union government to allow the Haffkine Institute to produce Covaxin. “The Dept of Science & Technology, Government of India, has granted approval to Haffkine Institute to produce Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine on a transfer of technology basis. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked PM Modi for approving this request”, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) quoted him as saying. Also Read - Weekend Curfew in Rajasthan From Today Till April 19: Gehlot Govt Exempts Emergency Services

Notably, the Centre has given permission for one year for the production of vaccines. As per the reports of the New Indian Express, Thackeray asked the chief secretary to ensure the appointment of a senior govt officer for monitoring and production of vaccine on schedule.